Bailey went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's 11-3 win over the Cardinals.

He launched a solo shot off Genesis Cabrera in the sixth inning, going back-to-back with Mike Yastrzemski to blow open what had been a 6-2 game. Bailey continues to solidify his hold on the Giants' starting job behind the plate, and since his promotion in mid-May he's slashing .323/.353/.585 through 70 plate appearances with three homers and 16 RBI. His 3:19 BB:K and .419 BABIP suggest there will be regression coming for his batting average, however -- which wouldn't be a shocking development for a 24-year-old who batted .225 in High-A only last year.