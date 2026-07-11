Giants' Peyton Bonds: Chosen by Giants

The Giants selected Bonds with the No. 90 overall pick in the 2026 First-Year Player Draft.

The son of Bobby Bonds Jr. and nephew of Barry Bonds, Peyton's name has been gaining helium late in the draft process, and he logged a 113-mph max EV at the combine without visibly selling out. An Adonis at 6-foot-5, 230 pounds, Peyton is three inches taller than his uncle, but he hit just six home runs while slashing .352/.436/.535 with 13 steals, a 12.7 percent strikeout rate and a 9.6 percent walk rate in 36 games this spring for Rutgers. A hamstring injury limited him this spring, and that will be worth tracking going forward, given his chiseled frame. It's a hit-over-power profile on paper, but a lot of the appeal assumes there is more over-the-fence potential, given his frame, bat-to-ball ability and raw power. Bonds can stick in center field and gets high marks for his intangibles.