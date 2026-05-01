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Walker (0-1) took the loss and blew a save opportunity in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Phillies, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out one batter over two-thirds of an inning.

Logan Webb gave San Francisco seven innings of one-run ball, and Erik Miller tossed a scoreless eighth to hand Walker a 2-1 lead heading into the bottom of the ninth. However, the Giants' closer couldn't protect the advantage, yielding a pair of infield singles and a triple to allow two runs to score. The blown save was the second of the season across five save chances for Walker, who has registered a 4.26 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 13:6 K:BB through 12.2 frames spanning 13 outings. He's probably still safe as San Francisco's primary saves option for the time being, though Walker doesn't have the longest leash among MLB closers.

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