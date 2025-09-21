Walker struck out one and didn't allow a baserunner over two-thirds of a scoreless inning, earning the save in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Dodgers.

Walker has had some ups and downs this month, but he has converted four of five save chances. He came into this game after Joey Lucchesi stayed in to face Max Muncy at the start of the ninth inning. Walker is now at 16 saves, eight holds and five blown saves while pitching to a 3.81 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 57:17 K:BB across 59 innings this season.