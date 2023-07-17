Walker (3-0) pitched a perfect inning and struck out one to earn the extra-inning win Sunday over the Pirates.
Walker kept the game tied in the ninth inning and the Giants rallied ahead in the 10th to give him the win. The right-hander has frequently served as an opener with the Giants using a lot of bullpen games in recent weeks, but he has a better chance of collecting decisions when working as a traditional reliever. He's at a 3.00 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 28:8 K:BB and one blown save through 24 innings in a mostly low-leverage role.
