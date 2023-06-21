Walker will serve as the Giants' opening pitcher in Wednesday's game against the Padres, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

With John Brebbia (lat) recently landing on the injured list, Walker has seemingly stepped in for him as manager Gabe Kapler's preferred opening pitcher. After starting in Monday's 7-4 win and covering 1.2 innings, Walker will handle opener duties for the second time in the series with the Padres. Based on the recent workloads of the Giants' other bullpen arms, Sean Manaea or Sean Hjelle look like the top candidate to serve as a bulk relievers behind Walker.