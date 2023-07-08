Walker will serve as the Giants' opening pitcher for Saturday's game against the Rockies at Oracle Park, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Between 32 outings in the majors and at Triple-A Sacramento this season, Walker hasn't covered more than three innings on any occasion, so the Giants will likely have him work a frame or two before turning the game over to the bullpen. Manager Gabe Kapler hasn't formally appointed a primary pitcher to work behind Walker, but Sean Manaea and Jakob Junis should both be capable of giving the Giants multiple innings, if needed.