Walker allowed a hit and struck out two in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Cubs.

Walker has retaken the closer role since Randy Rodriguez (elbow) was injured over the weekend. This was Walker's seventh straight scoreless outing, and he has racked up 10 strikeouts without walking a batter over 7.1 innings in that span. For the season, he's up to 12 saves, eight holds and four blown saves with a 3.57 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 53:14 K:BB through 53 innings. Walker is likely to go unchallenged for closing duties while Rodriguez and Erik Miller (elbow) are both out.