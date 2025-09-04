Walker earned a save against the Rockies on Wednesday, allowing one hit while striking out one batter over a scoreless two-thirds of an inning.

It didn't seem like Walker would be needed with the Giants beginning the bottom of the ninth inning with a 10-5 lead, but he was called upon to put out a fire after Colorado loaded the bases with one out. Walker gave up a sacrifice fly followed by a two-run double, but none of those runs were charged to his ledger. Since he entered with the tying run on deck, Walker was able to get credit for a save by finishing out the contest despite allowing his team's lead to shrink. He's now completed 10 straight scoreless appearances, posting a 0.00 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 12:0 K:BB over 9.1 frames during that span.