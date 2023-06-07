Walker (2-0) struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the win Tuesday over the Rockies.

Walker pitched the second inning ahead of Sean Manaea's bulk-relief outing after John Brebbia opened the game. This was Walker's sixth scoreless appearance in seven outings, and he's allowed zero baserunners four times. The right-hander has a 1.04 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 10:1 K:BB through his first 8.2 big-league innings. The Giants currently have a rather crowded bullpen while only three starters are healthy, but Walker's pitching well enough to keep his low-leverage spot for a while.