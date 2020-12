Wolff signed Wednesday with the Giants on a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to big-league spring training, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Wolff was part of the Giants' 60-man player pool during the 2020 season, but he didn't receive a call-up from the alternate training site at any point. The 29-year-old will likely open the 2021 campaign in a bullpen role with the Giants' Triple-A affiliate.