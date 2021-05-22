Kazmir's contract was selected by the Giants on Saturday, and he'll start against the Giants in his first major-league appearance since 2016, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Kazmir threw three minor-league innings in 2017 and was out of baseball entirely for the next two years before returning to independent ball in 2020. He'll return to the majors Saturday after throwing just 6.1 Triple-A innings. The 37-year-old's career 4.01 ERA in 1,689.2 innings at the highest level is a respectable number, but it's not clear how close he can come to matching that number given his extended absence.