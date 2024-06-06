Hjelle (3-1) allowed one run on one hit and struck out one over 1.1 innings to earn the win over the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

Hjelle gave up a solo home run to Pavin Smith in the fifth inning, but Arizona never made a serious threat at a comeback. Hjelle ended up with the win because Jordan Hicks needed 92 pitches to get through 3.2 innings despite the Giants' strong offensive showing in support of their pitchers. All three of Hjelle's wins have come since May 17, and he's allowed three runs over 12 innings in that span. The right-hander is at a 2.77 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 25:4 K:BB through 26 innings this season, mainly serving as a long-relief option.