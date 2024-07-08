Hjelle (3-3) allowed three runs on four hits while striking out one and walking none over one inning, taking the loss Sunday versus the Guardians.

Hjelle has given up multiple runs in three of his last seven outings, taking two of his three losses this season in that span. The right-hander is now at a 3.83 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 46:6 K:BB through 44.2 innings while adding three holds. He sees very little high-leverage work as a multi-inning reliever, but his recent performance has offset his reliable control, as his groundball tendencies have led to too many hitters getting on base.