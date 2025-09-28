Giants' Spencer Bivens: Earns two-inning save
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bivens earned the save in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Rockies, issuing one walk while striking out three across two scoreless innings.
Bivens will finish the year with three saves, two of which came in the final two games. The 31-year-old right-hander pitched 81 innings for the Giants this season, working to a 4.00 ERA with a 1.33 WHIP and 61:25 K:BB.
