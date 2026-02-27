Bivens allowed two hits in one scoreless inning during Thursday's 11-3 Cactus League loss to the Rockies.

Bivens escaped the third inning without allowing a run after surrendering a pair of singles. He tossed 10 of his 11 pitches for strikes and primarily relied on his sinker, which he threw five times. The 31-year-old is likely to make the Opening Day roster in a relief role after spending all of last season in the majors with San Francisco. Over 54 relief appearances in 2025, the right-hander posted a 4.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 61:25 K:BB across 81 innings.