Howard was charged with three runs (two earned) on four hits and one walk over one inning of relief in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Cubs. He recorded three strikeouts.

After making both of his previous two appearances as a starter, Howard was deployed out of the bullpen behind opening pitcher Erik Miller. Miller left the game after pitching the first inning, then Spencer Bivens, Sean Hjelle and Taylor Rogers worked innings two through six before Howard entered the game in the top of the seventh. Though he worked just one frame, Howard tossed 33 pitches and should remain fairly stretched out if the Giants need to turn to him for a start or a bulk-relief appearance during the team's four-game series against the Cubs to begin the upcoming week. The Giants currently have just two healthy full-time starters (Logan Webb and Jordan Hicks).