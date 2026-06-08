Giants' Trevor McDonald: Logs five frames in no-decision

McDonald did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing one run on four hits and three walks over five innings against the Cubs. He struck out six.

McDonald was largely able to stifle the Cubs offense, as three of the opposition's four hits came in the third inning when Moises Ballesteros drove in the club's lone run. Aside from a seven-run outing May 22 against the White Sox, McDonald has been effective since being recalled and inserted into the rotation at the start of May. The 25-year-old will take a 2-3 record with a 4.15 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 37:12 K:BB across 39 innings (seven starts) into his next outing, tentatively scheduled for Saturday in a home rematch with the Cubs.