Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

The Giants recalled McDonald from Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday.

He will be the team's 27th man for Thursday's doubleheader versus the Phillies. The Giants have not announced a starting pitcher for the nightcap, but McDonald is a candidate to draw that assignment or eat some innings in long relief. He holds a 5.40 ERA and 12:15 K:BB in 15 innings this season with Sacramento.

More News