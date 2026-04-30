Giants' Trevor McDonald: Serving as 27th man
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Giants recalled McDonald from Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday.
He will be the team's 27th man for Thursday's doubleheader versus the Phillies. The Giants have not announced a starting pitcher for the nightcap, but McDonald is a candidate to draw that assignment or eat some innings in long relief. He holds a 5.40 ERA and 12:15 K:BB in 15 innings this season with Sacramento.
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