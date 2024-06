The Giants recalled Fitzgerald from Triple-A Sacramento on Friday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

With Thairo Estrada (wrist) headed for the injured list, Fitzgerald will return to San Francisco in order to give the Giants some depth in the infield, though he his also capable of playing in the outfield. The 26-year-old has slashed .273/.333/.409 across 72 plate appearances in the majors and will likely share reps with Nick Ahmed until Estrada returns.