Rogers (1-3) allowed three runs on three hits over one-third of an inning to take the loss Friday versus the Rockies.

Rogers couldn't keep the game tied at 3-3 in the eighth inning, giving up a three-run home run to Jake Cave that proved to be decisive. Prior to Friday, Rogers had allowed just one run over his lat 10.2 innings. He's now at a 3.15 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 34:3 K:BB with a save and 19 holds across 45.2 innings this season. Rogers has generally been reliable in a setup role and does not appear to be in danger of losing that spot in the bullpen hierarchy.