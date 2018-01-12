Giants' Will Smith: Avoids arbitration
Smith (elbow) agreed to a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the Giants on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Smith's salary will hold firm after he missed the entire 2017 season following Tommy John surgery. The 28-year-old resumed throwing last September and is expected to be ready for Opening Day. He will likely serve as the top lefty in the San Francisco bullpen.
