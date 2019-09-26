Smith (6-0) picked up the win against the Rockies on Wednesday after tossing a perfect inning with three strikeouts.

Smith came into a tied ninth inning and retired the side in order with three consecutive punch outs. Teammate Jaylin Davis then hit a walkoff home run in the bottom of the frame to gift Smith and the Giants with the win. Across 63 games this season, the 30-year-old closer has tallied 34 saves with a 2.76 ERA and 1.03 WHIP.