Calhoun was traded from the Rangers to the Giants in exchange for Steven Duggar (oblique) on Thursday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Calhoun hit just .136 with a homer, seven runs and two RBI over 18 games with the Rangers to begin the year, but he was outrighted to Triple-A Round Rock in early June. He's slashed .217/.264/.410 with five home runs, 20 RBI and 18 runs over 21 games in Round Rock and will now attempt to carve out a role in the Giants organization.