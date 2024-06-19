Flores is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.

Flores has now hit the bench in two straight matchups with right-handed pitchers, though it's not yet clear if he's moved back into a pure platoon role at first base with the lefty-hitting Trenton Brooks, who gets the start Wednesday but is hitting .143 over 21 at-bats since getting called up from Triple-A Sacramento. Flores, meanwhile, is hitting .212 on the season, and he owns a .198/.291/.287 slash line over 117 plate appearances against righties.