Flores is out of the lineup for Thursday's game versus Philadelphia, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Flores will get a chance to rest Thursday after going 2-for-11 with four RBI and three runs scored across the first three games of the series. His absence will move Willy Adames into the DH spot, opening up shortstop for Christian Koss.
