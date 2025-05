Flores went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Cubs.

Following an 0-for-15 slump, Flores now has at least one hit in his last six games -- he's gone 9-for-24 (.375) with five RBI in that span. The 33-year-old Flores is now slashing .256/.308/.429 through 143 plate appearances this season with seven homers, 33 RBI and 17 runs scored.