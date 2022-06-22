Littell allowed two runs on a hit and a hit batter in one inning during Tuesday's 12-10 win over Atlanta.

Littell hit Michael Harris with a pitch and then surrendered a two-run home run to Ronald Acuna in the fourth inning. That briefly gave Atlanta the lead, but San Francisco pulled ahead in the sixth and held on from there to spare Littell a loss. He's given up four runs in his last 10.1 innings, and he's still looking a little shaky with a 5.19 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 22:3 K:BB across 26 innings overall. The right-hander has added a 1-2 record and three holds, but with six homers allowed, he'll need to work on keeping the ball in the yard to find more success.