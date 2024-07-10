Lively didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 9-8 win over the Tigers, giving up six runs on seven hits, a walk and four strikeouts over 5.1 innings.

Lively was given a healthy 6-0 lead on Tuesday but allowed a season-high six runs of his own. The 32-year-old has now given up multiple runs in five straight starts and has seen his ERA go from 2.59 to 3.59 over his last 27 innings. The no-decision snapped a streak of 11 straight appearances in which he factored in the decision, as he's accumulated a solid 8-4 record in 15 starts this season. Lively is scheduled for one more start prior to the All-Star break, Sunday against the Rays.