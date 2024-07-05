Lively (8-4) picked up the win Thursday against the White Sox, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk over six innings. He struck out six.

Lively nabbed his second consecutive quality start - his fifth of 2024 - and generated his most punchouts since May 20. The 32-year-old was tagged by Paul DeJong for a two-run homer in the sixth inning but was otherwise excellent. Through 77.1 innings, Lively owns a 3.14 ERA and a 67:22 K:BB. He's on pace to make his next start against the Tigers in Detroit.