Guardians' Brayan Rocchio: Bats second in order

Rocchio was moved up to second in the order and went 0-for-4 in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Brewers.

Guardians manager Stephen Vogt was left scrambling over the weekend following several injuries with Jose Ramirez's hand injury the most severe. Ramirez had settled in at the second spot in the batting order, but Vogt needs to find a replacement for the next five-to-seven weeks. Rocchio, who's mostly batted ninth this season, got the first shot and deserved the opportunity. While his offense has slowed during the first half of June (.504 OPS), Rocchio outperformed expectations over the first two months of the season, posting a .293/.374/.415 slash line with four home runs, 27 RBI, nine steals and 26 runs across 58 games through the end of May. The configuration of the batting order could change when Chase DeLauter (ribs) and/or Angel Martinez (foot) are ready to return.