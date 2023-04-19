The Guardians recalled Rocchio from Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday.
Though Rocchio won't be included in the starting nine for Wednesday's series finale in Detroit, he could get the chance to pick up regular work in the middle infield if Amed Rosario (back) isn't ready to return to the lineup during this weekend's series versus Miami. Until more clarity arrives on Rosario's situation, Rocchio shapes up as more of a speculative pickup in most fantasy leagues. The 22-year-old Rocchio, who is Cleveland's top position prospect, was hitting .344 with seven extra-base hits, four stolen bases and an 8:9 BB:K over his 70 plate appearances at Triple-A while splitting time between shortstop and second base.
