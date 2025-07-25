Rocchio could see a drop in playing time if Gabriel Arias (ankle) is activated this weekend, as reported by MLB.com.

Rocchio has performed much better during his second stint in the majors this season and made a case for sticking on the MLB roster. He opened as Cleveland's starter at shortstop and after posting a .433 OPS through 35 games, he was demoted to Triple-A Columbus in early May. Rocchio had an .837 OPS for the Clippers and .709 since his recall when Arias was placed on the 10-day injured list.