The Guardians optioned Rocchio to Triple-A Columbus on Thursday.
Rocchio's first stint in the big leagues lasted just one day and he didn't make an appearance. The fact that he's being sent back to the minors suggests the Guardians have confidence in Amed Rosario's (back) chances of returning to action this weekend against the Marlins.
