Guardians' Brayan Rocchio: Launches eighth home run

Rocchio went 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Marlins.

After collecting an RBI single to open the scoring in his first plate appearance, Rocchio extended Cleveland's lead in the fifth inning by taking Michael Peterson deep for his eighth home run of the season. The long ball matched his career high from 2024, but he has reached the mark in 50 fewer games this time around. The shortstop has been hot lately, batting .317 with three home runs and 10 RBI over his last 11 games.