Rocchio went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Monday's 3-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

Rocchio is up to three homers on the year, with two of them coming over his last three games. The infielder has put together a strong August, going 17-for-54 (.315) across 16 games this month while occupying a starting role, primarily at second base. He's up to a .237/.289/.348 slash line with 31 RBI, 20 runs scored and six stolen bases through 77 contests this season, though he is trending upward.