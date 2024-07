Rocchio is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers.

Dating back to July 8, Rocchio has gone 1-for-19 with eight strikeouts, and his ongoing slump in what had already been an underwhelming season at the plate looks to have cost the 23-year-old his spot in Cleveland's everyday lineup. He'll hit the bench for the fourth time in six games while Daniel Schneemann mans shortstop.