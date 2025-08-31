Guardians' Brayan Rocchio: Moves to shortstop
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rocchio started at shortstop and went 0-for-2 with a walk in Saturday's 4-3 win over Seattle.
Rocchio has been the everyday second baseman for the last month but was needed at shortstop with Gabriel Arias (wrist) day-to-day. As part of the domino effect, Daniel Schneemann covered second base.
