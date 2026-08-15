Guardians' Brayan Rocchio: Powers up in loss

Rocchio went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in Friday's 7-5 loss to the Padres.

Rocchio swatted his 10th home run of the season in the second inning and ended a 21-game stretch without going deep. After a promising first half of the season, Rocchio has hit the skids in the second half; he entered Friday with a .173/.221/.235 slash line over the previous 25 games. Per Tim Stebbins of MLB.com, Guardians manager Stephen Vogt took ownership of Rocchio's struggles, noting a decision to move the shortstop around the batting order while the team dealt with injuries. Rocchio was returned to his familiar ninth spot in the order for the last four games and currently has a modest three-game hit streak (4-for-12).