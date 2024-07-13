Rocchio isn't in the Guardians' lineup for Saturday's game versus Tampa Bay.
Rocchio will sit for the second game in a row Saturday coming off an 0-for-9 stretch during Cleveland's four-game series in Detroit. Daniel Schneemann will fill in at shortstop, allowing Angel Martinez to start in center field while batting second.
