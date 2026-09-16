Rocchio went 2-for-3 with a two-run double during the Guardians' 7-6 win over the White Sox on Tuesday.

With two outs, runners on second and third and on an 0-2 count, Rocchio took a 100 mph sinker from Grant Taylor deep to left field, which fell just out of the reach of Sam Antonacci to bring home both David Fry and Daniel Schneemann to secure the win for the Guardians. It was a clutch moment for Rocchio and a key win for the Guardians, who are now just 0.5 games back of the White Sox for the top spot in the AL Central division. Rocchio has four games of at least two RBI over his last 11 outings and has a .686 OPS with 19 steals, 13 home runs and 67 RBI over 561 plate appearances this season.