Rocchio went 3-for-7 with a walk, a double, two home runs, five RBI, three runs scored and two stolen bases across both games of Friday's doubleheader sweep of the Tigers.

The shortstop powered a 7-6 win in the matinee with both his long balls and all five of his RBI -- a fourth-inning grand slam off Keider Montero, and a walk-off solo shot off Drew Sommers in the ninth -- and Rocchio then played a key role in a 4-3 victory in the nightcap. After leading off the 10th inning with a fielder's choice that erased the phantom runner, he swiped second and third against Detroit closer Kenley Jansen, putting him in position to trot home on Travis Bazzana's single. Rocchio is up to 12 homers and 18 steals, both career highs, through 135 games on the season, but highlights at the plate have been rare of late. Over 27 contests since the beginning of August, he's managed just a .188/.248/.313 slash line.