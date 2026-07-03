Guardians' Brayan Rocchio: Walks off White Sox

Rocchio went 1-for-3 with a walk, a home run and three RBI in Thursday's 6-5 win over the White Sox.

Rocchio played the hero Thursday, delivering a walk-off, two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning. It was the second walk-off blast of his career, with the last one coming on Game 162 last year when the Guardians celebrated winning the AL Central division title. Rocchio, who has hit safely in eight consecutive starts, is slashing .269/.342/.392 with six home runs, 37 RBI and 35 runs over 85 contests.