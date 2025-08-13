default-cbs-image
Santana is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the Marlins.

It's the third time in the last four games Santana has been out of the lineup and the sixth time across the last 10 tilts versus right-handed pitching that the 39-year-old has sat out. C.J. Kayfus is handling first base for the Guardians on Wednesday.

