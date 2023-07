The Guardians have selected Ingle with the 125th overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

Ingle became the seventh catcher drafted this year, possessing solid contact from the left side of the plate while being faster than the average backstop. His 5-foot-10, 190-pound frame has some concerned about his potential, but the Clemson athlete is a strong enough defender to warrant an early-round selection.