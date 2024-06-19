The Guardians recalled McCaughan from Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

McCaughan will be joining the big club for the first time since being acquired from the Marlins on May 9. The 28-year-old right-hander had been starting at Columbus, logging a 5.06 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 33:12 K:BB in 32 innings. He'll work out of the bullpen in his first stint with Cleveland, joining the relief ranks as a replacement for right-hander Nick Sandlin (back), who was placed on the 15-day injured list.