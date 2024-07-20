Fry went 3-for-3 with a walk, one RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 7-0 win over the Padres.

Fry hit just .100 (3-for-30) over the first 11 games of July before matching that hit total in the first game back after his appearance at the All-Star Game. He was beginning to lose playing time due to the slump, with utility man Daniel Schneemann picking up most of the slack, but the Guardians' lineup remains fairly flexible with multiple utility players. Fry is slashing .290/.398/.473 with eight home runs, 34 RBI, 31 runs scored and four stolen bases over 74 contests, and he'll be out to prove his hot first half was not a fluke.