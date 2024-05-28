The Guardians reinstated Morgan (shoulder) from the injured list Tuesday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Morgan landed on the injured list in mid-April due to right shoulder inflammation and began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Columbus on May 4. Since then, he's posted a 3.24 ERA and 1.08 WHIP across 8.1 innings while striking out nine batters and walking six. The 28-year-old righty had been one of the more reliable members of Cleveland's bullpen before getting injured, though he figures to pitch in middle relief now that he's healthy. Xzavion Curry was optioned to Columbus in a corresponding move.