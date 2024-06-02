The Guardians placed Morgan on the 15-day injured list Sunday with right elbow inflammation.

He'll hit the IL for the second time this season after he was previously on the shelf from April 17 through this past Tuesday due to right shoulder inflammation. During his latest stint on the 26-man active roster, Morgan made one appearance, as he tossed 2.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen Wednesday in Colorado. Carlos Carrasco (neck) was reinstated from the 15-day IL in a corresponding move and will take Morgan's spot on the active roster.