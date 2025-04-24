Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Wednesday that Morgan will be shut down from throwing for 2-to-3 weeks after being diagnosed with right elbow neuritis, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

It's not clear whether that 2-to-3 week clock started last week when Morgan first went on the 15-day injured list or this week when Counsell was asked about the reliever. Either way, Morgan will not throw for a bit longer and then will have to be built back up, so he figures to be sidelined for several more weeks.